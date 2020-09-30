NASCAR Cup: Chad Knaus promoted from pit box

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta ‘Color of the Year’ Chevrolet, stands with crew chief Chad Knaus during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season looks to be Chad Knaus’ last atop a pit box as a Cup Series crew chief, as he’ll be promoted to Hendrick Motorsports Vice President of Competition, effective at the end of the season, according to an announcement from the race team Tuesday.

After working with driver Stacy Compton at Melling Racing in 2001, Knaus made a return to Hendrick Motorsports to be crew chief for rookie driver Jimmie Johnson on HMS’ new No. 48 team. Knaus spent most of his time as a crew chief at the Cup level atop the No. 48 pit box. He was Johnson’s crew chief through the 2018 season before an HMS crew chief shuffle sent Knaus to Hendrick’s No. 24 team to work with driver William Byron.

Knaus has 82 wins as a Cup Series crew chief, 81 of those with Johnson. He also won this year’s regular-season finale at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with Byron. Knaus also won seven championships with Johnson, putting him second, all-time, to Dale Inman in most Cup Series championships. Inman has eight.

Johnson is retiring from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the season.

Knaus first worked at Hendrick Motorsports in 1993, working on the No. 24 team, then with driver Jeff Gordon and crew chief Ray Evernham.

“When I started at Hendrick Motorsports, working for Ray Evernham, my goal was to be a crew chief,” Knaus said. “Starting at a young age, I wanted to win every race we entered and battle for every championship. Mr. (Rick) Hendrick (team owner) has given me the chance to do exactly that, and I could not be more thankful to him. After all these years, my competitive desire has not changed at all, but now I have a family that deserves my attention. This new executive role will allow me to compete in a different way with all four of our teams while spending more time with my wife and two young children. I appreciate the company supporting my decision, and I’m truly excited about the challenge ahead of me to help us grow and win. I’m also looking forward to working closely with Jeff, who I admire and have great respect for. I owe so much to Mr. Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports, and I’m ready for the next chapter.”

In his new position, Knaus will replace Jeff Andrews, who has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President and General Manager. Andrews has been with HMS since 1992.

“As we look to the years ahead, Jeff and Chad are going to play significant roles in our success,” HMS owner Rick Hendrick said. “They’re tremendous leaders who are respected within our organization and across the entire auto racing world. In addition, they each bring unique strengths and skillsets that will complement each other extremely well and benefit all of Hendrick Motorsports. We’re in the business of winning, and this combination is going to help us do just that.

