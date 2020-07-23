NASCAR Cup: Chad Knaus to miss Kansas Speedway race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta ‘Color of the Year’ Chevrolet, stands with crew chief Chad Knaus during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chad Knaus, crew chief on the No. 24 team of William Byron in the NASCAR Cup Series, will miss Thursday night’s Super Start Batteries 400 at Kansas Speedway as he and his wife Brooke Knaus await the birth of their second child. Keith Rodden will substitute atop the No. 24 pit box at the Kansas race.

“Originally, this was going to be a stretch of back-to-back off weekends for us, and everything was going to go to plan so I could be home for those two weeks,” Knaus said. “Unfortunately, we now have two races in one week due to the shift in the schedule from the pandemic. Either way, we still have a great plan in place so that I get to be by Brooke’s side, and we can welcome our baby girl together.”

Knaus is in his second year as Byron’s crew chief after moving from Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 48 team of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson ahead of the 2019 season. Knaus hasn’t missed a race since 2008, compiling a string of 464-straight races atop either the No. 48 or No. 24 pit box.

Rodden last worked as a crew chief in 2017 on HMS’ No. 5 team with Kasey Kahne as driver. Rodden became a full-time Cup Series in 2014 and moved to Hendrick in 2015 to work with Kahne. Kahne has 138 races of experience as a Cup Series crew chief, with his lone win being the 2017 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His stats also include 16 top-fives and 40 top-10 finishes.

“We have a lot of depth to pull from in this situation at Hendrick Motorsports, and I know Keith is more than capable of getting the job done,” Knaus said. “I have all the faith that it will be a solid race for him and the No. 24 team.”

After 18 races, Byron is 16th in the Cup Series driver points standings, two points behind Johnson and three points behind 14th-place driver Austin Dillon.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).