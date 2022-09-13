NASCAR Cup: Chad Norris new crew chief at Petty GMS

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Ty Dillon, driver of the #42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chad Norris will be Ty Dillon’s crew chief on the No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports team for the remaining eight races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. He replaces Jerame Donley.

The crew chief change is being said to be in preparation for 2023 when Noah Gragson will replace Dillon as driver of the No. 42.

“This year has been a growing year at Petty GMS,” Petty GMS Director of Competition and Engineering Joey Cohen said. “When the merger happened late last year, we knew it would be tough to come out of the box and win, but also know that to win and be competitive every week, it takes the right people. With some of the recent changes we’ve made on the pit crew side, we feel this is the right time to make additional changes and see what areas still require work for the 2023 season.

“Our goal is to provide both Erik (Jones) and Noah strong teams next season and the opportunities to win races and contend for a championship. We also see opportunity to increase the performance for Ty and the 42 group the remainder of this season. These decisions are what we feel is best for the growth of Petty GMS.”

Erik Jones drives the No. 43 for Petty GMS and will remain with that team next year.

Norris was last a crew chief at the Cup level in 2012, working with drivers Carl Edwards and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., primarily Edwards, at Roush Fenway Racing for 18 races, resulting in one top-five and four top-10 finishes. In the years since, Norris has worked as a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series. He has four wins as an Xfinity Series crew chief and one in the Truck Series.

