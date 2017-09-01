NASCAR Cup: champion’s trophy unveiled

By AMANDA VINCENT

The trophy that will be awarded to the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion at season’s end was unveiled Thursday. This season is Monster Energy’s first as title sponsor of NASCAR’s premier series, necessitating a redesign of the champion’s trophy.

“Our goal with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup was to capture the full championship story that unfolds over the course of a season,” Jostens Motorsports Division Vice President Curt Bruns said. “We are honored to work with NASCAR to create this original piece of art that embodies what it takes to excel at the sport’s highest level.”

The new trophy, designed by Jostens and made of machined aluminum, is a large one, as it stands at 37 inches and weighs 68 pounds. The cup portion of the trophy features outlines of all 23 tracks that host Cup Series races over the course of the season. That cup holds 600 oz., the equivalent of more than 37 16 oz. cans of the sponsor’s beverage. The claw portion of the Monster Energy logo is embedded in the trophy base and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series logo is featured just below the cup.

