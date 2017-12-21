NASCAR Cup: championship crew chief Barry Dodson passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR premier series crew chief Barry Dodson passed away Dec. 20, 2017, at the age of 64.

“Barry’s passing leaves us all with heavy hearts,” read a statement from the family, released by Dodson’s brother, John Dodson. “He left his mark in the NASCAR history books and he served the sport with a passion that few will ever match. We love him and we miss him.”

Dodson won 19 top-level NASCAR races as a crew chief for drivers including Tim Richmond, Darrell Waltrip, Kyle Petty and Rusty Wallace. He was the crew chief for Wallace when he won the Winston (now-Monster Energy NASCAR) Cup Series championship in 1989 with Blue Max Racing. His final win at the Cup level came with Petty as driver in 1995.

Dodson also won six races as a crew chief in the NASCAR Craftsman (now-Camping World) Truck Series with Mike Bliss as driver.

“Barry Dodson’s talent as a crew chief was evident, winning a championship in 1989 and a number of races throughout a career that lasted parts of three decades at the top levels of the sport,” read a statement from NASCAR. “His extraordinary skills around a race car were rivaled only by his passion for the sport, and his perseverance in the face of adversity. NASCAR extends its condolences to the family and friends of Barry Dodson. He will be missed.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline.com)