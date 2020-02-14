NASCAR Cup: championship trophy renamed Bill France Cup

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Speedway on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy has been renamed the Bill France Cup due to the absence of a series title sponsor, beginning with the 2020 season. The new name honors the stock-car racing sanctioning body’s founder, Bill France Sr., and his son, Bill France Jr., who led the sport from the early 1970s until 2003.

“As the sport ushers in a new era, it’s fitting that my father’s name is associated with the highest mark of excellence in our sport,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said. “My father and brother’s vision for NASCAR has been realized, many times over, as millions of fans follow and engage each week with the best racing in the world.”

Previously, the trophy carried the name of the series’ title sponsor, most recently Monster Energy and previously Sprint, Nextel and Winston. Prior to the 2020 season, NASCAR’s top series had a title sponsor since 1971, with Winston being the first. Beginning with the 2020 season, NASCAR has instituted a new sponsorship model, replacing the title sponsor model for four premier partners — Coca-Cola, Anheuser-Busch, Xfinity and Geico.

The Bill France Cup will be created by Jostens and will look similar to the Monster Energy Cup, as it will be the same size and shape and feature outlines of the 24 tracks on the yearly Cup Series schedule. The track outlines will be updated as the schedule changes. Major schedule changes are expected ahead of the 2021 season.

