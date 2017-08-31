NASCAR Cup: chances to make playoffs in final season low for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

If the team no. 88 of Monster Energy Series is going to make the playoffs of NASCAR then it may need an offensive Dale. But Dale Earnhardt Jr. has disappointed by standing on 22nd position, even behind the rookies like Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez along with Trevor Bayne. If the most popular driver of NASCAR has to be among the 16 drivers in the final list on the grid playoff then he will have to win any of the two remaining races in regular season at Richmond or Darlington. Though Dale Junior has never won any race at Darlington still he succeeded to finish in top-10 successively for three times at the track of South Carolina in 2014, including finishing as runner-up for one time. According to the online odds for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the chances of qualifying for the payoffs for Earnhardt can be better if he could run in a race in final regular season at Richmond as it is the track which made him win for three times.

The average finish at 21.7 was the second worst campaign for struggling Earnhardt in this season. It would really be a miracle if in the 43rd race he can convert the line of winless races to end up at better place to qualify to get a playoff spot at the final race of final season. When you consider his gameplay you will find that his driving was not as it is today. He was sidelined after he suffered a temporary sub-consciousness due to a hit on his head in the final half of the season 2016.

On Thursday Earnhardt told the reporters that one must have reaction time and instincts to be an athlete in the sport of any genre. If the level of the attribute you possess is above what an average individual possess and you go on sharpening them year after year then they can be sharpened and improved greatly. But he lost all of them after being hurt. As a driver of race car he lost all of his advantageous skills.

He further said that he came back with a through that he can perform better but he could not as when you are in a competition then a number of play their role in your performance. As per his thinking he is excited and happy to consider himself healthy. According to him he can still drive a race car but there can be no real excuse for him if he could not meet the expectations of people by not performing well.

The career of Earnhardt at Hall of Fame without a championship cup will end if he fails to achieve the playoffs. But if he could win the playoffs then an uncertain run of a larger championship will be waiting for him. However it is very doubtful. But the chances for Earnhardt to win this championship are 100-1, according to MyBookie.

So, there can be a chance for Earnhardt, according to you, but the playoffs for NASCAR Cup Series will be for the leader of the points on the basis of segmented races and new format of points of the sport.