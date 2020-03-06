NASCAR Cup: changes for 2021 include single lug nut wheels

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Cincinnati Chevrolet, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 01, 2020 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Next Gen car for the NASCAR Cup Series, set to debut in 2021, will have single lug nut wheels, NASCAR revealed Monday. The sanctioning body already has announced that the wheels will be larger than the current wheel — 18 inches, up from 15 inches. The new wheel, with a center-locking lug nut, made its debut in a test for the new race car at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Monday and Tuesday.

“For us, we felt like from a standpoint of the wheel is that we wanted to get to an 18-inch wheel, an aluminum wheel,” NASCAR Seinior Vice President of Innovation and Racing Development John Probst said, as quoted in a NASCAR.com article. “Once you get to an 18-inch aluminum wheel, the next step for us is to make sure that from a durability standpoint under racing conditions is that it will accept the durability that we need to finish races and then also finish multiple races. To do that, the single nut was our only option.”

The Next Gen test at ACS, with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, was the fourth such test for the new car. Other tests featured the larger 18-inch wheels but not a single lug nut wheel.

The new wheel isn’t expected to result in significant changes to routine pit stops. The new wheel, though, will eliminate the task of gluing lug nuts to wheels, as the new, single lug nut will remain in the socket, so the same nut will be used for each wheel put on the same corner of a race car.

“One of the things when you look at the single nut, it actually is retained in the socket, so they’ll actually use the same single wheel nut for the entire race and likely multiple races,” Probst said. “They’ll use the same lug the entire time, so the concept of gluing lug nuts to tires goes away, which creates some efficiencies for us. There’s times when we have to open up the garage or pit road early on race day for no other reason than for the race teams to glue up 11 sets of tires. They can just use the wheels as they are without being glued.”

