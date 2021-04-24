NASCAR Cup: Charlie Glotzbach passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Charlie Glotzbach, who competed as a driver in NASCAR’s premier series between 1960 and 1992, passed away Friday at the age of 82.

Glotzbach won four races in the series now known as the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed his first-career win at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in 1968. He won one of the Daytona 500 qualifying races in 1970, back when wins in those races counted as official race wins. He also won at Michigan International Speedway that season. His final-career Cup Series victory came in 1971 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Glotzbach drove for car owners including Cotton Owens, Junior Johnson and Junie Donlavey in his premier-series career that consisted of 124 races. He ran part-time throughout his career, running the most races, 22 and 20, in 1968 and 1971, respectively. Glotzbach’s Cup Series career-stats also include 38 top-fives and 50 top-10 race finishes. He also won 12 poles.

“I’m proud to have run in NASCAR,” Glotzbach told a local newspaper in 2011, as re-quoted by NASCAR.com. “I was proud just to do it, but I’m also proud of the races I won. Plus I had a good percentage of finishing in the top five or top 10 of the races I ran.”

Glotzbach attempted to qualify for the first Brickyard 400 in 1994 but was one of 43 drivers who failed to make the inaugural edition of the race. He last drove a race car in a legends race at Bristol in 2010. He suffered multiple injuries in a crash during that race but made a full recovery.

