NASCAR Cup: Charlotte Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway plays host to the elimination race of the first three-race round of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with Sunday’s running of the Bank of America Roval 400. While CMS has hosted a fall race for the Cup Series for years, Sunday will be the first time for the series on the new road course-oval hybrid.

Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin head into the playoffs in provisional elimination spots, while Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney are in the final two provisional advancing positions.

Forty drivers are on the entry list for Sunday’s race including Justin Marks and Stanton Barrett. Marks will drive the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports in his final NASCAR race. Barrett will drive the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing in his first series race since 2008.

Qualifying is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. ET Friday and will be shown live on NBCSN. The race is scheduled to get underway at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday and will air live on NBC.

Below, is the entry list for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: