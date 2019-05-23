NASCAR Cup: Charlotte Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series remains at its home track of Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for a second-consecutive weekend, this time around for Sunday’s points-paying Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the Cup Series season. Sunday evening’s race marks the halfway point of the 26-race regular season.

Forty drivers are on the preliminary entry list for this year’s Coca-Cola 600. Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the race and also the most recent winner on the CMS oval, as the playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speeedway moved to the facility’s new “Roval” in 2018.

Qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET Thursday and will be shown live on FOX Sports 1. The race is scheduled for an approximate 6 p.m. green flag on Sunday and will air live on FOX.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

