NASCAR Cup: Charlotte Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is embarking on its version of a marathon race, Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. It’s the 13th points-paying race of the season and comes on heels of last weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at CMS.

Harvick heads into Sunday’s race as a five-time winner in the first 12 races, including the last two. He also won the All-Star Race on May 19, but that race featured a different aerodynamic package that included restrictor plates and bigger spoilers.

Austin Dillon claimed his first-career Cup Series win in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600, but Martin Truex is the most recent CMS winner in an “official” race, winning the Bank of America 500, there, last October. Truex won the 2016 Coke 600 in dominating fashion, leading a record 392 of 400 laps/588 of 600 miles.

Forty-one drivers/teams are on the entry list for the Coca-Cola 600, so as long as there are no withdrawals, one team/driver entered won’t make the race.

Qualifying is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET Thursday in a non-traditional schedule, while the race is slated for an approximate 6 p.m. green flag Sunday. Qualifying will be shown live on FS1, but coverage will shift to FOX for Sunday’s live race broadcast.

Below, is the entry list for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: