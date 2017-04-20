NASCAR Cup: Charlotte Motor Speedway moves playoff race to Sunday afternoon

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Bank of America 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in October has been rescheduled from an Oct. 7 night race to an Oct. 8 afternoon race, returning the event to its traditional Sunday afternoon slot. The new time for the race calls for an approximate 2 p.m. ET green flag.

“Charlotte’s so tricky, especially when the sun’s out, and the track’s finally aging and getting to a place with a lot of character that a day race will allow us to run so many more lanes, and I think, create such an entertaining and compelling race,” Jimmie Johnson said.

The companion NASCAR Xfinity Series also will be an afternoon race on Oct. 7. Qualifying for the Cup race, though, still will be a nighttime event, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 6.

The Bank of America 500 was last a Sunday afternoon race in 2002. Since becoming a night race, it became the only night race in the 10-race playoffs.

“You’ve got a better opportunity for a good race during the day,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “There’s a bit of science to it; the track surface is hotter, th trwack is slicker, and the groove is wider. You want guys sliding around, having to get out of the gas and able to move around. That’s why I think Charlotte races better during the day. In practice during the day, you see us running against the wall and moving all over the place. That’s what you’d see in the race. I think this is a good move for Charlotte.”

