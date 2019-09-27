NASCAR Cup: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series faces its first elimination race of its 2019 playoffs Sunday in the form of the Bank of America Roval 400. The race also is the third and final road-course race of the season.

Ryan Blaney is the only previous winner in the Cup Series at the Roval, as the oval-road course hybrid made its debut a year ago. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. heads into the weekend as the only 2019 playoff-race winner, so far, this season with two-consecutive wins in the last two races on the schedule.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick also have clinched berths into the second round of the playoffs, based on their points positions.

Qualifying for the Bank of America Roval 400 is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. ET Friday and will air live on the NBC Sports Network. The race is scheduled for an approximate 2:30 p.m. green flag Sunday and will be shown live on NBC.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

