NASCAR Cup: Charlotte Motor Speedway ‘roval’ race shortened

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Bank of America 500 on the infield road course at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway has become the Bank of America 400, as the race length will be shortened from 500K to 400K, according to a report Tuesday from Motorsport.com. The race is scheduled for Sept. 30, making it the elimination race of the first round of the postseason playoffs. It replaces the former Bank of America 500 that was run on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s oval.

The course, being referred to as a “roval” has been modified multiple times. Its current layout is 2.28 miles long, so the shortened race will be a 109-lap race, down from 137 laps, if the layout is not modified again. That layout includes most of the traditional oval and features two chicanes, 17 turns and a 35-ft elevation change.

“You have to be on your game, that’s for sure,” Trevor Bayne said during a test in March. “You can’t really let your guard down anywhere. There’s no room to make mistakes. If you make a mistake, you’re going to pay for it pretty quickly. If you try to do something and it doesn’t work, you’ll pay the price. It’s going to be a survival race … If you’re smart, you take care of your car and you don’t make mistakes, you’ll have a really good shot at the end for a good finish. I enjoyed it. It was a challenge for me—something new—and I enjoyed that part of it.”

Tests are scheduled for July 10 and July 17. Across those two days, all full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will have an opportunity to test. Driver test schedules are as follows:

July 10 — Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski, Paul Menard, Bayne, Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher, Kasey Kahne, Michael McDowell, Gray Gaulding, Landon Cassill and B.J. McLeod.

July 17 — Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., A.J. Allmendinger, Ty Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto, Corey LaJoie, David Ragan and Reed Sorenson.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is scheduled to race on the “roval” Sept. 29.

