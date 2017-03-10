NASCAR Cup: Charlotte Motor Speedway upgrades road course

By AMANDA VINCENT

Charlotte Motor Speedway has fed speculation that one of its yearly Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races on its road course in 2018 with an announcement that the track is upgrading its infield road course.

“There are several truck loads of crash walls and catchfence on the way in, and I think it’s something that could definitely have a place on the (Cup) schedule in the future,” Speedway Motorsports Inc. (parent company of Charlotte Motor Speedway) CEO Marcus Smith said, according to an NBC Sports report.

Pre-season speculation had the facility, possibly, transitioning its late-season Cup Series race to the road course this season. That speculation came after Cup driver A.J. Allmendinger participated in a test with his No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet on the CMS road course in January.

“We learned a lot in that test,” Smith said. “We have done a lot to engineer a world-class road course that would include the ‘roval.’”

Track officials, though, have confirmed that the race would continue on the oval in 2017, but the 2017 All-Star race on the road course as a test isn’t off the table. The track also hosts the Coca-Cola 600, the longest NASCAR race of the season, in May, but that race is expected to remain on the oval. The possible move to the CMS road course for the October race would put a road course in the playoffs, something many fans have been requesting from NASCAR. The Cup Series currently runs two road-course races per season, one at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and another in Sonoma, Calif., both in the regular season.

