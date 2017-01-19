NASCAR Cup: Charlotte road course considered

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Jan. 13 NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway conducted a test, utilizing the driving services of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ A.J. Allmendinger, to study the feasibility of running a Cup-level road-course race at CMS.

The Cup Series races runs two points-paying events at Charlotte each year, the Coca-Cola 600 in May and a race during the Chase. The track also hosts NASCAR’s All-Star Race, also in May. According to a report from Motorsport.com , the sanctioning body is considering running one of the Charlotte races at a road-course events, with the most likely possibility being either the All-Star Race or the Chase race, in 2017.

The proposed road-course race would utilize most of the 1.5-mile oval and a portion of the infield road course. Three different routes with varying lengths are possible.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has hosted racing other than NASCAR on its road course.

