NASCAR Cup: Charlotte Roval race to be Justin Marks’ last in NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Marks plans to put the period on his NASCAR racing career during the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval weekend for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series. He plans to run both races, driving the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race and the No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet in Sunday’s Cup Series race.

“Really looking forward to what will be my last ever weekend competing in @NASCAR,” Marks (@JustinMarksDG) tweeted. “Double duty with @CGRnascar and @premiummotrspts in NXS and Cup. Lucky to have had all the opportunities I’ve had in 10+ years. Gonna have some fun and leave it all out there!!”

Marks plans to continue racing beyond this weekend, though, just not in NASCAR.

“I’ll still race cars, my @NASCAR experience has run its course,” Marks tweeted. “Got other projects ahead that are big and exciting.”

Marks races full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as a driver for Meyer Shank Racing. In 10 races this season, he has a best finish of second at Belle Isle in Detroit.

Marks has raced part-time in all three of NASCAR’s national series — Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. He has competed in all three this year for a total of five races. In all, he has 77-career NASCAR national-series starts, resulting in an Xfinity Series win for Chip Ganassi Racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. His best Cup Series finish, to date, was a 12th in this year’s Daytona 500 for Rick Ware Racing.

