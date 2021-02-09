NASCAR Cup: charter holder rundown

By AMANDA VINCENT

Thirty-six charters that guarantee race starting positions and give value to NASCAR Cup Series teams exist. But with teams selling charters, buying charters and leasing charters from other times, sometimes it’s hard to keep up with which teams have charters and which don’t during any given season. Below, is a rundown of the 36 teams with charters heading into the 2021 Cup Series season (courtesy of NASCAR.com), set to get underway Sunday with the running of the Daytona 500.

No. 43 Richard Motorsports team

No. 51 Petty Ware Racing team

No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team

No. 00 StarCom Racing team

No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team

No. 2 Team Penske team

No. 22 Team Penske team

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team

No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team

No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team

No. 12 Team Penske team

No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing team

No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing team

No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing team

No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team

No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team

No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team

No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team

No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team

No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team

No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing team

No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team

No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team (leased from Spire Motorsports)

No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team

No. 52 Rick Ware Racing team

No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing team

No. 77 Spire Motorsports team

No. 23 23XI Racing team

No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team

No. 53 Rick Ware Racing team

No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team

No. 7 Spire Motorsports team

No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports team

Nos. 15, 27 and 54 Rick Ware Racing teams share a single charter

Worth nothing: The No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing, for which Ryan Preece drives, does not have a charter for the 2021 season, so Preece will have to qualify his way into any race he and his team enters. Meanwhile, all three of the new teams for 2021 — 23XI Racing with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Trackhouse Racing with driver Daniel Suarez and Live Fast Motorsports with driver B.J. McLeod — all have charters, with 23XI and Live Fast purchasing charters ahead of the start of the season and Trackhouse leasing a charter from Spire Motorsports.

