NASCAR Cup: charter holder rundown

By AMANDA VINCENT
Thirty-six charters that guarantee race starting positions and give value to NASCAR Cup Series teams exist. But with teams selling charters, buying charters and leasing charters from other times, sometimes it’s hard to keep up with which teams have charters and which don’t during any given season. Below, is a rundown of the 36 teams with charters heading into the 2021 Cup Series season (courtesy of NASCAR.com), set to get underway Sunday with the running of the Daytona 500.
No. 43 Richard Motorsports team
No. 51 Petty Ware Racing team
No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team
No. 00 StarCom Racing team
No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team
No. 2 Team Penske team
No. 22 Team Penske team
No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team
No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team
No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team
No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team
No. 12 Team Penske team
No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing team
No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing team
No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing team
No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team
No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team
No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team
No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team
No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team
No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team
No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team
No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing team
No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team
No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team (leased from Spire Motorsports)
No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team
No. 52 Rick Ware Racing team
No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing team
No. 77 Spire Motorsports team
No. 23 23XI Racing team
No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team
No. 53 Rick Ware Racing team
No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team
No. 7 Spire Motorsports team
No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports team
Nos. 15, 27 and 54 Rick Ware Racing teams share a single charter
Worth nothing: The No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing, for which Ryan Preece drives, does not have a charter for the 2021 season, so Preece will have to qualify his way into any race he and his team enters. Meanwhile, all three of the new teams for 2021 — 23XI Racing with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Trackhouse Racing with driver Daniel Suarez and Live Fast Motorsports with driver B.J. McLeod — all have charters, with 23XI and Live Fast purchasing charters ahead of the start of the season and Trackhouse leasing a charter from Spire Motorsports.
