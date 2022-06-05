NASCAR Cup: Chase Briscoe notches first pole for first race at WWT Raceway

MADISON, ILLINOIS – JUNE 04: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 HighPoint.com Ford, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Chase Briscoe will start on the pole Sunday for the Enjoy Illinois 300, the first race for the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on Sunday after posting a 32.544-second/138.274 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Saturday. After being the only driver to post a lap over 138 mph in the final round of qualifying, Briscoe claimed his first-career Cup Series pole.



“I felt like yesterday in practice, our car was really good,” Briscoe said. “I thought we were a third to fifth-place car, and I thought the 22 (Joey Logano) was the best car. The first round of qualifying, I felt like I didn’t run a very good lap at all and wasn’t sure I would make the top-five. To see how fast it was, I knew we would be pretty good for the second round. The second round, I kind of did the opposite and overdrove that one. I didn’t think the lap was going to hold up. I felt like (Tyler) Reddick or Joey would be able to get us, but we were able to hold it off. It is super cool to be here. This is a cool race track and a cool area. There are a lot of really passionate race fans in the St. Louis area and a lot of great dirt tracks and race tracks in general. I remember coming here in the Truck Series and always having a huge crowd, and it will be the same tomorrow. I am excited to be a part of the inaugural event here, and it is really special to lead the field to green in front of a sold-out crowd here. I am looking forward to tomorrow for sure.”

Austin Cindric claimed the other front-row starting position.



Briscoe and Cindric both advanced to the final round of qualifying from group A in the opening round. Briscoe also was fastest among drivers in the first group of the opening round with a 32.528-second/138.342 mph lap.



Joey Logano led group B in the first round of qualifying with a 32.605-second/138.016 mph lap but wound up seventh among the 10 drivers who advanced to the final round Saturday.



Christopher Bell qualified third and Tyler Reddick fourth for second-row spots on Sunday’s starting grid.



Other top-10 qualifiers include Ryan Blaney in fifth, Denny Hamlin in sixth, Aric Almirola in eighth, Harrison Burton in ninth and Ross Chastain 10th.



Below, is the starting grid for the Enjoy Illinois 300: