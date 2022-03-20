NASCAR Cup: Chase Briscoe on pole at Atlanta

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 13: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 13, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



After rain forced the cancellation of practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday, NASCAR modified Saturday’s schedule, scrapping qualifying for practice time. The formula for setting race starting grids that includes previous race results and fastest laps and car-owner points put Chase Briscoe on the pole for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.



“It’s going to be wild,” Briscoe said. “It’s great to win on Sunday, but this coming week there are going to be 39 guys that are going to try the same thing. A couple of guys in the shop asked me how it feels to get that first win and it feels good, but it doesn’t mean anything if we go run 40th this week. You’ve got to be able to go do it again. So I think, this week, there are a lot of unknowns for a lot of reasons. The NextGen car still is a big variable that we don’t really know a lot about, but then the track is totally different than anything we’ve ever had. It’s supposedly going to be like a mini-Daytona or Talladega with pack racing and drafting, but what really happens when we get there? It’s going to be intense, it’s going to be wild, it’s going to be a narrow track with a lot of speed and a lot of excitement. It’ll be interesting to see where we stack up when we get there. I don’t know what to expect. I’ve been on the simulator quite a bit trying to figure it out, but we won’t really know what it’s going to be like until we get there.”



Fords will start in the top-three positions at Atlanta, with Ryan Blaney joining Briscoe on the front row. Blaney’s Team Penske teammate Joey Logano will start third.



Logano will share row two of Sunday’s starting grid with Kyle Busch.



Below is the complete starting grid for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500: