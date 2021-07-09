NASCAR Cup: Chase Briscoe’s crew chief suspended

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 10: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 DoorDash Toyota, Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers Ford, and Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Toyota Toyota, talk on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 10, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



John Klausmeier, crew chief for Chase Briscoe on the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been suspended for one race after the No. 14 had two improperly secured lug nuts after the Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on July 4. He also was fined $20,000.



As a result of the suspension, Klausmeier will miss Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mike Cook will be the substitute crew chief.



No other penalties came out of the Road America weekend that also included a NASCAR Xfinity Series race.



