NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott among drivers missing practice time at Phoenix

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams, including the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team of playoff driver Chase Elliott, were docked time in final practice at Phoenix International Raceway on Saturday as teams prepared for Sunday’s Can-Am 500, the second-to-last race of the 2017 Cup Series season.

Elliott’s team, along with the No. 22 Team Penske Ford team of Joey Logano and the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team of Chris Buescher lost 15 minutes in final practice because of inspection issues prior to the Nov. 5 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Erik Jones was docked 30 minutes in final practice at Phoenix on Saturday, because the car failed pre-qualifying inspection three times on Friday.

The No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet team of Ty Dillon, the No. 23 BK Racing Toyota team of Corey Lajoie and the No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford team of Matt DiBenedetto were each docked 15 minutes of practice time Saturday after twice failing pre-qualifying inspection at PIR on Friday.

