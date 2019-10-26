NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott blows engine at Martinsville

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott blew and engine in his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Ford during the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday as teams prepared for Sunday’s First Data 500, the first race of the third round, or round of eight, of the 2019 playoffs. As a result, Elliott will have to drop to the back before the green flag Sunday, regardless of where he qualified Saturday evening.

“We broke a motor there, five laps in, and it’s obviously and unfortunate way to start the day, for sure,” Elliott said. “But it’s one of those things, really, that it kind of what it is at this point, and everybody is working hard to try to get our car back put together to get some practice in this next one. At this point, that’s the most important thing.”

Elliott is among the drivers still in the playoffs after finishing second last weekend at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. He is the only Hendrick Motorsports driver remaining in the playoffs after teammates Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated after the Kansas race. Elliott heads into the Martinsville race sixth in the standings among the eight remaining playoff drivers.

“I think just to keep things simple for us, we need to try to win,” Elliott said. “And if you’re not in a position to win, just get as many points as possible. I think that keeps things simple for you. I’m going to be trying to be as far forward as I can be at each particular moment and try to make the smartest decisions that I can throughout the day to get us there. Obviously, stage points are important, but I’m going to try to get as far forward as I can and get the most points possible at any given point in time. Yeah, starting in the back will be unfortunate for that first stage, but there’s nothing I can do about it now.”

