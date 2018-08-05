NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott claims first win at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

The “Big Three” of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are all past winners at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, with Busch having two wins there and Truex being the 2017 winner there and winner of the two most recent road-course races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. But the win in Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen when to a first timer — Chase Elliott. Elliott’s first-career win came in his 99th-career start after eight second-place finishes in the last three years.

“Holy cow! What a thrill! I don’t know what to say,” Elliott said. “I’m just so thrilled and so emotional. There’s so much relief, you know; it’s been working on three years, and I hadn’t won a one and came here with a good opportunity today. I was able to get it done, but just thanks to all the fans. I hope all my buddies are ready to get rowdy tonight, because it’s going to be a good one.”

Elliott’s first win was the 250th Cup Series win for Hendrick Motorsports and the first non-restricted win of 2018 for Chevrolet. The manufacturer’s other win in the first 22 races of the year was Austin Dillon’s win of the season-opening Daytona 500, a restrictor-plate race, in February.

“On behalf of everyone at Chevrolet, I am extremely pleased to congratulate Rick (Hendrick) and the entire Hendrick Motorsports family on this tremendous accomplishment of 250 race wins in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” Chevrolet US Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports Jim Campbell said. “This major milestone is the result of years of passion, persistence, and teamwork to get the job done. We are especially proud of the fact that all 250 wins have been in Chevrolet race cars. Rick’s passion for the brand and dedication to putting Chevrolet in victory lane has been relentless. As a key partner and respected friend, we salute you.”

Truex challenged Elliott in the final laps and was in position to pounce when Elliott bobbled. Truex, though, ran out of fuel, but still managed a second-place finish.

“I gave it everything I had for our guys at Bass Pro Shops, 5-hour Energy and Toyota, and all of our partners,” Truex said. “I gave it everything I had every single lap. I could catch him, but right when I got close, I’d get loose and fall back. I was too loose all day. Traffic made it worse, for sure. He had the upper hand there at the end. We were a little faster but hats off to him. He did a great job. He put his car exactly where I needed mine to be. I couldn’t get it, and I was sideways. Congrats to him on his first win. We ran out of gas the last lap anyway, so I guess it wouldn’t have mattered. I’m proud of my guys. I am proud of the effort. I love coming to these road courses.”

Erik Jones also ran out of fuel on the final lap, and as a result, dropped from third to fifth by the checkered flag, giving up positions to Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez. Toyota claimed four of the top-five positions in the finishing order.

Elliott ran out of fuel right after taking the win. After getting a push back to the frontstretch from HMS teammate Jimmie Johnson, his team pushed him to victory lane.

Elliott led more than half the race running up front for 52 of the 90 laps the made up the race. Thirty-one of the remaining laps were led by Busch before trouble getting fuel in his car during the final caution of the race on lap 55. The trouble necessitated an extra trip down pit road and a restart well outside the top-20. He got back inside the top-five with 10 laps remaining.

“I had a fast race car and did a good job behind the wheel, I guess,” Busch said. “It doesn’t show anything for the result that we wanted to get. Two years in a row here, we had pit road miscues and guess it’s just called bad luck. It’s kind of frustrating when you know you come here every year with a vengeance to go out here and win this race and you’re the fastest car and you’re arguably the fastest car, or arguably the fastest guy and not able to perform or execute I should say. The performance was awesome. Can’t say enough about Chase Elliott and the 9 team. They had a great race car. I told everybody pre-race, told everybody yesterday in the media center to look out for the 9, and I was right. I wish that we could have raced with him a little bit there. Obviously, congratulations for his first win. That’s pretty cool. He passed me there in the mid-point of the race. He had me under pressure – had me loose, and I had a couple bad exits, so gave way to him – let him have it and tried to hang with him, and he drove away from me. Then, on the next restart, we got in front of him and drove away from him, so I think we were pretty equally matched.”

Truex and Elliott were stage winners, with Truex winning the first 20-lap stage and Elliott the second.

Busch led most of the opening stage before pitting just before the end of the stage. Truex inherited the lead for the stage win. Busch, then, stayed out between the stages to retake the lead, but Elliott was able to pass him to take his first lead on lap 27.

Busch led, again, in the final 50-lap stage and was the race leader before his pit-road misfortune.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray, William Byron, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).