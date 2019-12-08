NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott claims second-straight Most Popular Driver award

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Autocare Center Chevrolet, hangs out in the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway on November 08, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott was voted the Most Popular Driver for 2019 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and as a result, the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was presented with the National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award on Thursday evening during the annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet in Nashville, Tenn.

“I’m honored to have two. Last year, I was honored to have one,” Elliott said. You try to learn things here and there. And as I have told several people, it is really more than a trophy or an award, it is about the people at the racetrack. Some of them are hear tonight and I really enjoy seeing them wear your hat or t-shirt.”

The 2019 honor is the second-straight such award for Elliott. He takes over the Most Popular honor from Dale Earnhardt Jr., who won the award a record 15-consecutive years between 2003 and 2017 before retiring from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the 2017 season. Elliott’s father, Bill Elliott, holds the record for most Most Popular Driver awards with 16. The last time someone from outside the Earnhardt or Elliott family was named Most Popular driver in the Cup Series was 1990 when Darrell Waltrip won the award.

NASCAR also revealed the other drivers finishing in the top-five for the fan-voting award but not their finishing order. In alphabetical order, those drivers include Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Martin Truex Jr.

Fans votes also determined the Most Popular Drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series. Justin Allgaier was named Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver and Ross Chastain was voted Most Popular Driver int he Truck Series.

