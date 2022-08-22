NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott clinches regular-season title week early

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

One race may remain in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, but Chase Elliott clinched the 2022 Cup Series regular-season championship by the conclusion of the first 20-lap stage Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

“Congratulations to Chase Elliott and the entire No. 9 Camaro ZL1 team on winning the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship,” Chevrolet U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports Jim Campbell said. “He has delivered consistent results all season. Chase, crew chief Alan Gustafson and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports crew are working together as one team as they build momentum heading into the playoffs.”

Elliott finished fourth after leading a race-high 29 laps of the 90-lap Watkins Glen race. He was leading late in the race before losing out to eventual race winner and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson in turn one following a lap-86 restart.

Although Elliott is a former Cup Series champion, he has never been the regular-season champ. The honor includes a 15-point bonus for the playoffs.

The 2020 Cup champion has a series-leading four wins in the 25 races, so far, in 2022. Even so, he was the last among four Hendrick drivers to reach victory lane this season, first doing so at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in the 11th race of the season. He also won this year at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway and at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

No other driver has won more than two races this season. Elliott has a 134 point lead over second-place driver in the standings, Larson. Elliott also has 25 playoff points, excluding the regular-season title bonus, courtesy of his five stage wins (a point for each) and four race wins (five points apiece).

