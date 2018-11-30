NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott continues popular family tradition

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott resurrected a popular Elliott family tradition by being named the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver during the series awards banquet at The Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday night.

“It definitely is an honor,” Elliott said in accepting the award. “As it got a little closer, I’m glad it worked out like it did. Somebody asked me earlier about it, what would it mean? It’s always hard to say what it would mean when you don’t know. Just seeing the fire at the race track and how fired up people were to see me and my team do good throughout the season and all the hats and t-shirts, that to me is probably the biggest piece of it.”

The fan-voted award was presented to Elliott by Dale Earnhardt Jr., the recipient of the award for last 15-consecutive years. Earnhardt’s last year of eligibility for the award was 2017, upon his retirement as a full-time Cup Series driver. Elliott’s receipt of the award continues a string of the award going to an Earnhardt or Elliott for the last 28 years, since Darrell Waltrip took the Most Popular Driver honor for a second-straight year in 1990.

Elliott’s father, 1988 Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, holds the record with 16 Most Popular Driver Awards, including 10 straight between 1991 and 2000. Earnhardt’s father, seven-time champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, was named Most Popular Driver posthumously in 2001. Bill Elliott was honored one additional time, in 2002, before removing his name from consideration.

Elliott Sadler was named 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver for the third-straight year and fourth-time, overall, giving JR Motorsports drivers the Most Popular Driver award for the seventh-consecutive year. He retired at season’s end and will be replaced by Noah Gragson. Gragson was named the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Most Popular Driver. Their fan-voted Most Popular Driver wins were announced Tuesday. They officially will be honored during the two series’ joint awards banquet in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 8.

