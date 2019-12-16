NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott dominates 2019 die cast sales

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Autocare Center Chevrolet, hangs out in the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway on November 08, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Lionel Racing recently revealed its top-10 in 2019 die cast sales, and Chase Elliott, who was announced as the NASCAR Cup Series’ most popular driver for the second-consecutive season, led the way. His regular NAPA paint scheme topped the top-10 list.

Elliott die casts from 2019 took six spots in the top-10. The Mountain Dew/Little Caesars paint scheme on the car Elliott drove to victory lane at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway was third on the list. His Hooters pain scheme was fifth. Elliott schemes also were seventh through ninth in the top-10. The die cast inspired by the car in which he won at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “Roval” was seventh, and his Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International-winning car was the inspiration for the eighth highest selling die cast in 2019. Elliott’s Mountain Dew paint scheme adorned the ninth highest selling die cast of the year.

Elliott took the NASCAR most popular mantle from Dale Earnhardt Jr. Although Earnhardt is retired from full-time Cup Series competition, one of his paint schemes was near the top of the Lionel’s 2019 top-10 die casts list. The paint scheme from the car Earnhardt drove in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway was second on the list. It was the only die cast in the top-10 based on a car from a NASCAR series other than the Cup Series.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson’s regular Ally paint scheme adorned the fourth highest selling die cast of the year. Martin Truex Jr.’s Bass Pro Shops paint scheme was sixth. The die cast from 2019 champion Kyle Busch’s win at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., rounded out the top-10.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).