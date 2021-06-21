NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott DQed at Nashville

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet,pits during the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Five loose or missing lug nuts on the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after the inaugural Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on Sunday cost driver Chase Elliott his 13th-place. Instead, he was disqualified and credited with a 39th, or last, place finish.



“It’s unfortunate. The lug nuts on the No. 9 were loose at the end of the race,” Hendrick Motorsports Vice President of Competition Chad Knaus said “At the end of the race, Chase had a vibration. There were quite a few tire issues through the course of the day, so they were hopeful that it was just a cord or something in the tire that was creating the vibration, so they chose to run the race out. It’s unfortunate that the lug nuts vibrated loose on the left-rear and now we are sitting here with a disqualification for the 9 team.”

Elliott also originally was credited with a stage-one win after staying out during a caution late in the stage. Because of the post-race disqualification, Elliott was stripped of the stage win and the points that went with it. Kurt Busch, instead. was credited with the stage-one win.



Below, is the updated Ally 400 finishing order, reflecting Elliott’s disqualification: