NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott injures ankle on July 4

FONTANA, CA – MARCH 17: (L-R) Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, and Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe’s for Pros Chevrolet, talk in the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 17, 2018 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott has a sprained ankle, but he has been cleared by doctors to pull a double-duty weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway as fill-in driver for the still-suspended Spencer Gallagher in the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet in Friday night’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and fulfill his normal obligations as driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Elliott tweeted Thursday that he sprained his ankle in a swimming pool on July 4.

“Horsing around at the pool yesterday and sprained my ankle, but I’m good to go @DISupdates. Xrays clean,” Elliott (@ChaseElliott) tweeted.

Elliott had a notable limp upon his arrival at Daytona on Thursday.

Elliott is 13th in the Cup Series points standings through the first 17 races of the 2018 season with four top-fives and eight top-10 finishes. He trails teammate and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson by seven points. Elliott was an early retiree the last time the Cup Series was at Daytona for the season-opening Daytona 500, as he was involved in a crash. He finished 22nd in last year’s July race there.

The Xfinity Series race on Friday night will be Elliott’s fourth in the No. 23. He posted a best finish of second in the car last month at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. The No. 23 won the most recent restrictor-plate race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in late April, Gallagher’s last race in the car.

