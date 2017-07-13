NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson make top-10 of marketing list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson made the top-10 of the CHRGE 25 Under 25 Index that ranked the top-25 athlete brands under the age of 25, according to a Motorsport.com report. CHARGE is a sports marketing agency.

The list was determined by social media following and engagement, online searches and prevalence in news stories.

While football player Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants topped the list with a score of 20.35, Larson cracked the top-five, placing fifth with at 38.80. Chase Elliott was eighth, with a score of 40.60. The lower the score, the higher the ranking.

The list was compiled based on a study of 245 U.S. athletes from 22 sports.

“It’s easy to say an athlete brand is hot for one reason or another, but what’s that based on? Beforehand, we saw anecdotal trends on who had the hottest brand, but having the data to back it up adds objectivity and legitimacy to the claim,” CHARGE Director of Brand Strategy Jesse Ghiorzi said.

