NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott leads Chevy top-three at Talladega

Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Mountain Dew/Little Caesar’s Camaro ZL1,celebrates his win Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama (Photo by Andrew Coppley/HHP for Chevy Racing).

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott was up front when the yellow flag waved on the final lap of the 188-lap Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday for his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of 2019 and his first-career win on a superspeedway. It also was the first win of the year for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet and the first for someone outside of Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing.

“What a day. Just a huge thanks to all of our partners, my team, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet,” Elliott said “There was obviously a lot of teamwork done today. Big thanks to Mountain Dew and Little Caesar’s and NAPA and all our partners that make this happen. But you guys (fans) are really what makes it happen. Thank you.”

After a Saturday meeting Chevrolet executives held with its teams and drivers, the manufacturer swept the top-three of the finishing order, with Elliott’s HMS teammate Alex Bowman in second and Ryan Preece in third. Chevrolet claimed three positions in the top-five with Daniel Hemric in fifth.

“That was huge. We just had a plan and executed really well,” Elliott said. “Obviously, it could have gone both ways, but fortunately, everybody stayed together and stayed the course and had some help on that last lap with the caution. I just appreciate all the support. This is unbelievable. This is special. This is close to home for me. It feels a little bit like a home race.”

Ford driver Joey Logano finished fourth.

“At the end, the 1 (Kurt Busch) had a big run, and I felt like I had to block that,” Logano said. “When I blocked that, I can’t block both and the 9 (Elliott) got underneath me. If I chose the bottom and block the 9, I had the 88 (Bowman) there, and they were going to go by me as soon as they formed a run. I was not in a very good spot. Once I got on the outside, I thought that would be a better spot to be than the bottom, but the teammates there didn’t race each other to the end, which is good on their part, because it made sure one of their cars won. If they had gotten side by side, I think I could have made something happen, but they were selfless toward each other. I really think, even if it was green all the way to the end, it would have looked exactly the same. There were no runs built and no momentum going. It is a tough spot to be in. You think you are in a good spot, and anytime you can take the front row on a final restart you will take it, especially here at Talladega, but it is tough when the numbers are stacked against you a little bit. The team did a good job though and our Mustang was really fast, and that is what we have to be proud of.”

The caution that ended the race, the sixth of the race, was the result of a multi-car crash involving another Hendrick driver, William Byron; David Ragan; Jeffrey Earnhardt and Kyle Larson. Larson’s car barrel-rolled, and Byron’s car got airborne but remained upright.

The race-ending wreck was the third multi-car crash of the race. The yellow flag waved and transitioned to a red flag after a crash involving Chris Buescher, Matt DiBenedetto, Martin Truex Jr. and Justin Haley with seven laps remaining. The first caution of the race came on lap 11 for a wreck involving Darrell Wallace Jr., Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin and Michael McDowell.

Both of the 55-lap stages in the first 110 laps of the race also were won by Chevrolet, as Ty Dillon was up front for a stage win at lap 55, and Elliott won stage two.

Ford dominated the first half of the race, with the Team Penske trio of Brad Keselowski, Logano and Ryan Blaney getting up front early, even running one-two-three at times, before the first caution. Aric Almirola took the lead on the first restart and led 27 laps before getting caught speeding on pit road while pitting under green with under 10 laps remaining in the opening stage.

About 10 cars betting under green in the final 10 laps of the first stage, while others, after pitting during the first caution stayed out until stage end.

The Hendrick Motorsports duo of Elliott and Bowman ran first and second early in the second stage, but the Penske Fords were back up front by lap 68, along with Kyle Busch’s Toyota, and Ford drivers Almirola and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Elliott was able to retake the lead with 16 laps remaining in the second stage.

Elliott lost the lead, at least in part, as a result of pit strategy during a debris caution on lap 132 when several drivers took only two tires or fuel only. The Penske teammates of Keselowski, Logano and Blaney were able to run one-two-three again for awhile before Elliott moved back into the lead with a push from teammate Bowman.

Kurt Busch finished sixth, Ryan Newman was seventh, Brendan Gaughan eighth and Almirola was ninth. Kyle Busch was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in 10th.

“We restarted outside front row and I thought the 1 (Kurt Busch) behind me would want to race for the win and not just fall in line behind Fords and in front of Chevrolets and he would go with us a little bit, there,” Kyle Busch said. “Team order prevailed, I guess. That kind of sucked. We weren’t able to have the run. As soon as he bailed off from behind me, and then, two others behind me got double-wide, and then, it just sucked me six rows back. I had to try to recover after that, and all I could get was whatever I got.”

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

