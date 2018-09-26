NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott leads in Kansas test

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott led the way during a two-day Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series test at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City on Monday Tuesday. The Cup Series will run the Hollywood Casino 400, the elimination race of the second round of the 2018 playoffs, on Oct. 21 at Kansas.

Elliott’s 186.477 mph lap on Monday was the fastest lap on the opening day of the test and the fastest, overall, of the two-day session.

“It’s been fun,” Elliott said. “I just want to make laps here. It’s not a boring racetrack to come test at. It’s actually fun. Being up at the wall and having to hustle the cars, I enjoy that, and if you’re going to be testing, I’d rather it be something like that for sure.”

Chris Buescher was fastest on the second day with a 185.989 mph lap. Kyle Busch was the only driver in the top-three on the speed chart both days, as he was third-fastest on day one and second-fastest on day two.

Six playoff teams/drivers — Elliott, Busch, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. and Austin Dillon — participated in the test with their respective teams. Reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. and his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team only participated on Monday, though.

Cup Series organizations were each allowed to send one team to the test. In all, 12 teams participated. Also on hand were Justin Allgaier, Drew Herring and David Ragan, piloting manufactuer test cars for Chevrolet, Toyota and Ford, respectively. Although Roush Fenway Racing sent its No. 17 team, Matt Kenseth, part-time driver of the No. 6, drove the car instead of the regular driver of the No. 17, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

