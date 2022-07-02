NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott looks to repeat from Road America pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott will begin his bid for a second-straight win at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., from the pole on Sunday in the Kwik Trip 250 after posting a 134.427-second/108.407 mph lap Saturday in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying.

“Just appreciate everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, from the engine shop to every department that has a hand in what we do to make our NAPA Chevy what it was today,” Elliott said. “We’ll try to go to work and see if we can get it driving like it needs to for tomorrow.”

Elliott will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with Chase Briscoe. Briscoe was fastest among drivers in the first group to make qualifying attempts in the opening around with a 134.175-second/108.610 mph lap.

“I did a terrible job. I was more sideways than straight,” Briscoe said. “I feel like I gave up six-tenths easily in different corners. My team definitely deserves the pole, but the driver doesn’t deserve the pole. I have to clean that up. We should be really good for tomorrow, though. We have a really fast Ford and I have to put it together. I was overdriving so bad. I just gotta slow down. I have to learn from that. I have a really good car, and that will be big for tomorrow. We will see if we can put it all together and get the driver to stop messing up. I think we should have a really good shot tomorrow.”

Other drivers to advance to round two from the first group included Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric and Cole Custer.

Larson and Custer were, then, fast enough in the final round to claim row-two starting spots.

Elliott was only fourth among drivers in the second group in round one. That group, instead, was led by Chris Buescher in the opening round with a 134.561-second/108.299 mph lap. Alex Bowman, Michael McDowell and Joey Hand also advanced from the second group to contend for top-10 starting positions in round two. After leading the second group, Buescher wound ip qualifying seventh.

The remaining top-10 starting positions are as follows: Cindric in fifth, McDowell in sixth, Bowman in eighth, Hand in ninth, and Custer in 10th.

The final round of qualifying was void of Toyotas. Kyle Busch was the highest-qualifying Toyota driver in 13th, but he’ll drop to the back for Sunday’s green flag after an engine change. Busch and his JGR teammates qualified together with Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell qualifying 14th through 16th.