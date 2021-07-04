NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott notches another road-course win

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – JULY 04: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America on July 04, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Chase Elliott further cemented his legacy as a road-course racing ace Sunday by winning the Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., the first race for the NASCAR Cup Series at the track since 1956. Elliott’s latest win was his second of the season, the first also coming on a road course at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the seventh road-course win of his career, all since 2018.

“I just never felt like I got in a good rhythm (in practice) all of yesterday, so for whatever reason there, after about halfway through the race, I started finding some of that rhythm,” Elliott said. “I was able to put it together, pieced every part of the track, and then finally, I feel like I was able to piece most of it together. I just stayed with it and I’m glad it worked out.”



Three Joe Gibbs Racing teammates also finished in the top-five, with Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch in second and third, respectively, and Denny Hamlin in fifth. Busch’s older brother, Kurt Busch, was the other top-five finisher in fourth.



Elliott and Kyle Busch both started the 62-lap race in the back — Busch after going to a backup car because of a practice crash on Saturday and Elliott because both of his attempts to post laps in qualifying Sunday morning were interrupted by red flags for other drivers.



Kyle Busch and Elliott were on the front row for the restart for the final 33-lap stage of the race. After Busch and Matt DiBenedetto both led laps early in the stage, Elliott took the lead from DiBenedetto on lap 38.



The yellow flag waved for the final time on lap 43 when Anthony Alfredo spun into a gravel trap while Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola already were on pit road for final stops. Almirola and Blaney cycled to the front row after everyone else pitted during the caution, but on the lap-46 restart, Kyle Busch and Elliott passed them both and Elliott took the lead from Busch.

“We kept working on it, making adjustments there,” Busch said. “We just did not have the tire life the 9 (Elliott) did. That was incredible. He was able to drive away from us. His braking was really good, but his drive off was awesome. They beat us by far today, but proud of the Skittles America Mix bunch. Everybody on this Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry did a good job. We all ran up front. We all had good speed. It showed that we were close. That was all we had, but overall, good day fighting through traffic. It was really uneventful because we jumped the stages, so that kind of gave us that track position there at the end. We didn’t get very many points today doing that, but I feel like we are in a good spot. Hopefully, we will go get them next week.”



A couple of Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates, William Byron and Kyle Larson started the race on the front row, and pole sitter Byron led the first 15 laps, including a stage-one win on lap 14.



Tyler Reddick won the second stage when he stayed out while some of his fellow competitors pitted under green late in the 15-lap stage.



Martin Truex Jr., Austin Cindric and Matt DiBenedetto led early in the second stage after pitting late in stage one and staying out during the caution between the two stages. Cindric last took the lead on lap 25. After Kyle Busch took the position from him later the same lap, Cindric headed to the garage for a mechanical issue.

“I only had one-wheel drive, and when you only have two other ones spinning with 750 horsepower, it is a bit challenging,” Cindric said. “It was quite dramatic taking the lead and then immediately losing everything. Not a weekend I am necessarily happy about. To have the opportunity to show up at this race track with extremely well-prepared race cars and have a shot to win both races is really great for someone in my position. But I want to make the most of it and I put way too much into it to have it go that bad, especially when you get moved out of the lead and then take it back as clean as possible, and then this is all you’ve got. That is racing. That is my motto for the weekend. I appreciate Pirtek and everyone at Road America for coming out to support us. It has been a great weekend.”



Busch, then, gave up his stage-two lead to pit late in the stage.



Finishing sixth through 10th Chase Beiscoe, Ross Chastain, Reddick, Truex and DiBenedetto.