NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott on pole at Atlanta

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – JULY 04: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, signs autographs for fans after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America on July 04, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Chase Elliott follows up his win at Road America a week ago with the pole for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway.



“I am super excited for Atlanta this weekend for a lot of different reasons. Number one is, obviously, it’s my home track, and that’s always an important thing for any driver – to want to do well at your hometown track,” Elliott said. “A place where you have a lot of family and friends that tend to want to go and watch and support. It just means a lot to me to be racing there. And then, number two, we are bringing on a new partner this weekend with A SHOC. It’s a race, I think, we have all been really excited for and looking forward to for a while. This partnership has been a lot of fun, and it’s always exciting to bring a new partner into the sport, and we just hope we can bring them in the right way and have a good run for them here in Atlanta. It is good to see them on board and I’m looking forward to a fun week down there.”

Elliott shares the front row with Kyle Busch, one day removed from Busch’s NASCAR Xfinity Series win, also at Atlanta, in what he says was his final race in the series.



All four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers are in the top-five positions of Sunday’s starting grid, with Busch’s teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell in row two and Martin Truex Jr. in the fifth position.



The top-three rows of the starting grid are exclusively occupied by JGR and Hendrick Motorsports drivers, with one of Elliott’s teammate, Kyle Larson, sharing row three with Truex from the sixth position.



Starting seventh through 10th are Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch, Ross Chastain and Joey Logano.