NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott on pole at Atlanta

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – MAY 31: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on May 31, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

By the luck of a draw, Chase Elliott was awarded the pole start for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“The track hasn’t changed a ton these past few years,” Elliott said. It has a lot of wear to it, a lot of character and a lot of bumps. There is a fine line of getting your car right. I’m excited about that. As a team, we’ve had a lot of dialogue in trying to get our NAPA Chevy dialed in without having any practice, which is tough. I have a lot of confidence in my guys being able to get us close and giving us enough adjustability to where if we do miss it, one way or the other, we can work on it throughout the race. I’m just looking forward to the race, obviously; it’s my home track, and any time you go to your home track you want to do good.”

Aric Almirola drew the second starting position to start alongside Elliott on the front row.

“We have shown such great speed almost every weekend since we’ve returned to racing, but nothing has gone our way,” Almirola said. “I think I saw a fan even tweet me that, every time I have the opportunity to start on the preferred lane, a car in front of me gets a penalty and puts me in the other lane. We’ve had loose wheels, been caught up in wrecks, started in the rear at Charlotte and even ran over a piece of metal on the pace laps. You can’t find much more bad luck than that. If we just had a few more things go our way, we would be contending for top-five finishes each weekend. Sometimes it’s out of our hands, but I know it’s going to come back around soon.”

Joey Logano drew the third starting position and Kyle Busch the fourth to share row two.

Three Fords will line up in the top-five spots on the starting grid Sunday, with Clint Bowyer in the sixth position, joining Almirola and Logano. Bowyer will share the third row with another Ford driver, Brad Keselowski. A couple more Ford claimed top-10 starting positions, with Ryan Blaney in seventh, joining Logano and Keselowski to put all three Team Penske Fords in the first five rows.

Another Ford driver, Kevin Harvick claimed the ninth starting spot, making for six Fords in the top-10 spots on the grid. Other top-10 starters includeAlex Bowmanin eighth and Denny Hamlin in 10th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

