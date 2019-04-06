NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott on pole at Bristol

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 30, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas.

By AMANDA VINCENT

After Hendrick Motorsports took the top-three positions on the starting grid for last weekend’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth, the team swept the front row in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Friday. Chase Elliott claimed the pole with a 14.568-second/131.713 mph in the third of three rounds of qualifying for Sunday’s Food City 500.

“It’s awesome. I’ve really been wanting a pole outside of Daytona and Talladega for a long time now,” Elliott said. “So I feel like I was finally able to contribute from my end a little bit more and get a pole that my team certainly deserves. We’ve got a fast NAPA Chevy. I appreciate everybody’s efforts at Hendrick Motorsports and the engine department and the chassis shop and everybody back home. They’ve been working really hard to try to get better and this is a big deal. We have some work to do, I think, for Sunday, and we’ll go to work tomorrow and try to get it driving good for 500 laps. That’s a long time.”

He’ll share the front row with teammate William Byron.

“It’s awesome to be one-two for Hendrick Motorsports two weeks in a row. I hate to be on the second end of it, but it’s still fun to start on the front row,” Byron said. “I feel like we’re making huge strides in the speed of our cars, and it just makes things easier at the track. I feel like Chad (Knaus, crew chief) and I are starting to gel a little more. Thanks to Axalta and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for this race car, and Chevrolet, obviously. This is fun, so hopefully, we can keep it going on Sunday.”

Ryan Blaney set a new track qualifying record, but that record-breaking lap came in the second round and clocked in at 14.528 seconds/132.076 mph. Blaney also was the fastest in the opening round with a 14.671-second/130.789 mph lap. But in the third round, which set the starting of the top-12, Blaney wound up third to share the second row with Erik Jones.

“We were close; we just missed it a little bit,” Jones said. “The Craftsman Camry had good speed. We just didn’t quite have the balance we needed. That was good from practice. We didn’t really practice in the PJ1, so the transition into qualifying, we had to make some big changes and we did a good job of it. We just didn’t have quite enough. It’s good to start up front and get a good pit stall here which is really important. Hopefully, it will play out good on the initial start and we’ll stay up there all day.”

Jones’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

