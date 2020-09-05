NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott on pole at Darlington

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 16: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 235 at Daytona International Speedway on August 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott will begin the 16-driver, 10-race 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs from the pole Sunday for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

“I’m excited about all of them,” Elliott said about the three races in the first round of the playoffs at Darlington, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. “This is an exciting part of the year, in my opinion. I really enjoy this time of the year. It’s fun. Its pressure packed, I feel like, in a lot of ways. It’s an exciting product for people to watch with the way these rounds eliminate people. I look forward to all of them, like I said. Richmond to me, has been a big time struggle since I’ve been in Cup, so I would really like to get better there. That one has been a problem. So, hopefully, we’re a little better there than we have been in the past because it’s not been pretty.”

Elliott will share the front row with Denny Hamlin, who trails only regular-season champion Kevin Harvick in both the points standings and wins with six, so far.

“I think we need to continue what we’ve been doing all season,” Hamlin said. “I know my team will bring the best car possible, like they do every week, and we’ll do our best to go out and secure the win. Darlington is a great track for us, so I certainly think we’re capable of coming away with a win.”

Hamlin is a three-time winner at Darlington.

Harvick, meanwhile, will start eighth Sunday.

The 16 playoff drivers will start Sunday’s race in the top-16 positions. Lining up in row two behind Elliott and Hamlin will be Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman. Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. will line up in row three. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will start 15th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

