NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott on pole at home track

DOVER, DELAWARE – APRIL 30: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott will start on the pole at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday after rain prompted the cancellation of qualifying for the Quaker State 400 on Saturday. The starting grid was set by an equation that includes the previous race finishing order and fastest laps and car owner points. Elliott is the NASCAR Cup Series points leader.

“As far as being here at Atlanta, it’s always nice to race close to home,” Elliott said. “That’s one of the best things you can ask for, especially with our schedule and how much we’re on the road. It’s nice to be able to go home at night and be close to the house. It’s really pretty straightforward. Probably not a very exciting answer, but that’s the truth of it. I get to go home and sleep in my own bed.”

Elliott will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid at Atlanta with Ross Chastain. One of Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates, reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, will start third, sharing row two of the grid with Tyler Reddick, who won the most recent series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Starting in row three will be Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney. Daniel Suarez and Elliott and Larson’s teammate Alwx Bowman will start in row four in the seventh and eighth positions.

Martin Truex Jr. will start ninth, the only Toyota driver in the top-10, sharing row five on the grid with Kevin Harvick.

Sunday’s race will be the second Cup race of the year at AMS and only the second since a reconfiguration that has resulted in a superspeedway-type feel. William Byron won the first race on the “new” Atlanta in March. He’ll start 13th Sunday.

“I’m excited to go back to Atlanta,” Byron said. “I think the track is going to be slicker than the last race there in March. It’s still going to race like a superspeedway race, but I think we’re going to be working on the handling of our cars more than we did last time with the heat. I’m honestly interested to see how that plays out and what the conditions end up being like. We’ll have to really adapt throughout the race since we have no practice this time. Just like a lot of these weekends this season, we’ll just have to see how it goes once we get there and get on track.”