NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott on pole at Watkins Glen

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 16: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, enters his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott will start the Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International from the pole on Sunday after posting a 70.477-second/125.147 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Saturday.

“Watkins Glen was where I got my first win, so it’s of course a place that holds some great memories for me,” Elliott said. “We’ve had a good amount of success there as a team, and I feel like this year we’ve come a long way in our road-course program with the new car. This is a track that I feel like we can really go and have a good run and get some momentum back heading into the playoffs.”

Elliott will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. Elliott and Larson were the only two drivers to record laps over 125 mph in the final round of qualifying. Elliott was the only driver to make a lap over 125 mph across both groups in the opening round with a 70.535-second/125.044 mph lap.

Hendrick Motorsports dominated the qualifying session. After Elliott and Larson were first and second among group A drivers in the opening round of qualifying, teammate William Byron led group B with a 70.872-second/124.450 mph lap in round one.

After round two, Byron wound up with the fourth-place race starting position to share row two on the grid with third-place qualifier Michael McDowell.

“You always feel like you could get a little bit more,” McDowell said. “Pushing really hard and you make mistakes here and there, kind of hanging it out. I got into the bus stop pretty good but didn’t get over that second curb real well and kind of got wide a little bit. I think we had a shot at the pole, just came up a little short. But I am really proud of everyone at Front Row. Road courses have been our strength this year, and so we knew coming here this was a good chance for us to run up front and try to steal a win and get in the playoffs. Success today, qualifying well, good starting spot for tomorrow and good pit selection — all those things are good, but when you are that close, you want to get a pole.”

Other drivers advancing to round two in qualifying and claiming the fifth through 10th positions on the starting grid include Tyler Reddick, A.J. Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch.

Thirty-nine drivers are expected to start Sunday’s race. Christopher Bell and Cody Ware will start in the last two positions after not making qualifying laps. Bell’s absence from qualifying was the result of a blown engine in practice.