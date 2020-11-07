NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott on pole for finale at Phoenix

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 01: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A week after winning at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway to secure his spot in the championship four, Chase Elliott will continue his bid for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship from the pole Sunday in the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

“I feel like when we’ve been at our best, I feel like we’ve competed with the best in the series,” Elliott said. “I think if we do the right things, make the right calls throughout the week, the right adjustments and tweaks on the car from that first race, there’s no reason why I don’t think we can go and have a shot.”

The four drivers in contention for the series title will start in the first two rows Sunday at Phoenix, with Joey Logano, who won at Phoenix earlier this year, joining Elliott in the front row, and Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin, who won at Phoenix last fall, starting third and fourth in row two.

Ryan Blaney will be the first among the rest Sunday, starting in the fifth position and sharing row three on the starting grid with Alex Bowman. Meanwhile, row four will below to the Busch family, with Kurt Busch in the seventh starting spot and Kyle Busch in eighth.

Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola will take the green flag from the fifth row, with another SHR driver, 2020 regular-season champion and nine-time Phoenix winner, Kevin Harvick just outside the top-10 in 11th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

