NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott on pole for first race of Dover doubleheader

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – AUGUST 02: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 02, 2020 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After winning the GoBowling.com 235, the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course, Chase Elliott will start on the pole Drydene 311, the first race of a Cup Series weekend doubleheader, at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Saturday.

“To me, doubleheaders mean that there are a lot of points on the line in a short matter of time,” Elliott said. “Thankfully, for our good run at the DAYTONA Road Course and this new qualifying format, we will get to start up front on Saturday at Dover. Having that first pit box is also a huge thing for us this weekend.”

NASCAR’s new, more performance-based formula for setting race starting grids put Denny Hamlin second to start next to Elliott on the front row. The top-thre on Saturday’s starting grid mirror the finish from the Daytona finishing order, with Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr., starting third.

With Chevrolet and Toyota drivers claiming the top-three starting positions, Ford drivers Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five on the grid, with Bowyer in fourth to share the second row with Truex, and Logano in the third row with Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Jimmie Johnson, who has 11 Dover wins.

The series’ winningest driver, so far, in 2020, Kevin Harvick, will start 10th on Saturday after struggling to a 17th-place finish last weekend.

“For a number of years, it was my worst track,” Harvick said. “And the biggest key to solving the Monster Mile is having the right stuff. Rodney Childers (crew chief) and everyone on my team has done a great job of bringing fast race cars, and it’s really become one of our best race tracks. It’s going to be a tough weekend running two races in one weekend. That’s one of our more physical race tracks. To go there and run both of those events back-to-back will be something you’ll have to be prepared for. It’s one of my favorite race tracks, just because you have to drive the car really hard every lap in order to make good lap times. Going back with the low-downforce package this year is something I’m looking forward to. It’ll be a lot of fun, and the expectations will be high.”

Below, is the complete starting grid for Saturday’s Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway:

