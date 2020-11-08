NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott to back at Phoenix

By AMANDA VINCENT
Chase Elliott is the official pole sitter for the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, but he’ll have to drop to the back for the start of the race after his car failed pre-race inspection twice.
Elliott is one of the four drivers in contention for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship in Sunday’s season-finale, along with former champions and Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin. The official starting lineup for the Phoenix race has Logano in second and Keselowski and Hamlin in the second row in third and fourth.
Hamlin’s car failed its first trip through inspection but passed on its second attempt. There is no penalty for failing pre-race inspection one time.
Elliott’s car passed on its third attempt through the inspection process.
