NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott to Ryan Blaney’s rescue

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney may drive a new Ford Mustang in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition. But, apparently, his street vehicle of choice is a 34-year-old Ford Bronco. Maybe the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford should consider getting the fuel gauge in that Bronco fixed. He came to that realization, according to a tweet on Wednesday.

“I guess it’s time to get that fuel gauge fixed,” Blaney (@Blaney) tweeted. “Thanks for the help yesterday, peaples champ, @chaseelliott.”

Chase Elliott, who was voted by fans as the Most Popular driver in the Cup Series for 2018, came to Blaney’s rescue when Blaney ran out of fuel.

Another Cup Series driver, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., poked fun at Blaney’s predicament with a comment to Blaney’s tweet later the same day.

“Must have ran out again and never made it to the house last night,” Stenhouse (@StenhouseJr) tweeted.

Well, at least Blaney was stranded while wearing a t-shirt featuring Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, for what that was worth.

Elliott’s sponsor NAPA even used the situation as a marketing opportunity, applying its slogan to Elliott’s helping hand.

“That’s NAPA Know How to the rescue,” came a tweeted comment from NAPA’s official Twitter account (@NAPAKnowHow).

Whether or not Blaney learned from his experience is unknown. Maybe Dale Earnhardt Jr. will. Elliott’s Most Popular Driver predecessor announced via Facebook on Friday that he’s acquired a 1985 Chevrolet Blazer.

“So I got ahold of this Dale Earnhardt Wrangler edition 85 Chevy Blazer. Haha. In great condition! A little work and it’ll be like new,” Earnhardt posted.

Hopefully, the fuel gauge works.

