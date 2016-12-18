NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott tops 2016 die cast sales list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was recently crowned the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Most Popular Driver for the 14th-consecutive year, but none of his paint schemes of 2016 were the top seller when it comes to dice casts in 2016. That distinction, instead, went to 2016 Sprint Cup Rookie of the Year Chase Elliott, according to Lionel Racing, the primary seller of NASCAR die cast cars.

“Chase Elliott’s arrival on the NASCAR scene has been big, and the overwhelming popularity of his first rookie NASCAR Sprint Cup Series die cast is further proof that race fans relate to him and everything he represents,” Lionel Racing President Howard Hitchcock said.

By having the biggest die cast seller of 2016, Elliott unseated Earnhardt, who had the top-selling die cast each year from 2012 to 2015. While the top-selling die cast of 2016 was Elliott’s, Earnhardt remained the top-selling driver, overall, with four different Earnhardt die casts on the 2016 top-10 list, three of those in the top-five.

In a Lionel press release, the point was made that Earnhardt being sidelined half the 2016 season by a concussion did not result in Elliott taking the top spot, as the standard paint schemes for both drivers were ordered and shipped during the first half of the season when Earnhardt was still behind the wheel.

Below, is the top-10 highest-selling die casts for Lionel in 2016:

1. Chase Elliott’s No. 24 NAPA Chevrolet

2. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 Nationwide/Batman Chevrolet

3. Earnhardt’s No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet

4. Earnhardt’s No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet

5. Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Busch Chevrolet

6. Jimmie Joihnson’s No. 48 Lowe’s/Superman Chevrolet

7. Kurt Busch’s No. 41 Monster Energy Chevrolet

8. Johnson’s No. 48 Lowe’s 7X Champion Chevrolet

9. Earnhardt’s No. 88 Nationwide/Grey Ghost Darlington Chevrolet

10. Harvick’s No. 4 Busch Light Chevrolet

