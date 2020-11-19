NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott voted Most Popular Driver again

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, and pit crew bump fist prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway on November 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott, the recently-crowned 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, was voted Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Cup Series for the third-consecutive season. Elliott’s latest most popular award was announced Wednesday night during a season-ending awards show on NBCSN — a show to replace the annual Cup Series Awards banquet that was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Y’all are the best fans in #NASCAR,” Elliott (@ChaseElliott) tweeted upon being announced as the 2020 winner.

Elliott’s 2020 award is the 19th, overall, for the Elliott family. His father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, was named Most Popular Driver in NASCAR’s top series a record 16 times between 1984 and 202. Dale Earnhardt Jr., then, took over winning the award for a record 15-consecutive seasons until his retirement at the end of the 2017 season. Chase Elliott has won the Most Popular Driver award yearly since Earnhardt’s retirement.

Elliott’s latest win of the award was the 13th-straight for a Hendrick Motorsports driver, as Earnhardt’s final 10 times winning the award came after he joined HMS.

Elliott also becomes the first Cup Series champion to win the Most Popular Driver award the same season as winning the series championship since his father in 1988.

The Most Popular Driver is selected by an online fan vote conducted on NASCAR.com and the award is presented by the National Motorsports Press Association.

The 2020 season was Elliott’s fifth full-time season in the Cup Series. he won five races this season, including the final two races of the year at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. His wins on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course increased a string of consecutive road-course wins to four, adding to wins on the Roval and at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International the previous season.

