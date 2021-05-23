NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott wins abbreviated COTA race

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MAY 23: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Llumar Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on May 23, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After seeing his three Hendrick Motorsports teammates in the first 13 races of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott finally got into victory lane in race 14, the inaugural EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday. Visibility issues in the rain on the soaked racing surface resulted in an abbreviation of the race at 54 of the scheduled 68 laps.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Elliott said. “I’ve never won a rain race before, so it’s kind of cool. And I’m just super proud of our team for just continuing to fight. We started the day, and we weren’t very good. I just kept pushing myself, and we kept making some good changes throughout the day and got to where I thought we were on pace with those guys, there, at the end. So I’m really proud of that. It’s not the greatest thing, ever, for it to rain and to have a rain race win, if it’s your first one. But I think it’s okay if it’s down the road, so I’m pretty excited about that. I’m looking forward to next week and trying to keep it rolling.”

Elliott’s win was the 268th for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series, tying the now-defunct Petty Enterprises for the most all-time, and the 800th for Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson finished second for a Hendrick one-two.

Joey Logano was third, Ross Chastain fourth, and NASCAR Xfinity Series regular A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top-five.

Kyle Busch was leading the race when he and Elliott pitted early on lap 40, just shy of the fuel window to go the distance had the full race distance been completed. When the cycle completed on lap 50, Elliott and Larson were first and second, with Busch in third. Busch pitted, again, on lap 52 and finished the race in the 10th position.

“We had super pace early on, and we were really good. Once it go to where it was raining heavier, we lost pace to the 9 (Elliott) and those guys,” Busch said. “We were going to finish third. A couple tires were killed with just how bad it was driving and how wet it was, so we came in to try to get better tires to carve through the wet and that didn’t do anything, so we cost ourselves seven spots, but it is what it is.”

The race began under uncertain conditions, with most teams opting to start the race on racing slicks after only intermittent sparkles during pre-race ceremonies. But rain picked up on during the pre-race pace laps and opening laps of the race, prompting drivers to pit for wet-weather tires in the first five laps.

After Tyler Reddick started on the pole, NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Austin Cindric led the opening laps, waiting until lap five to pit for rain tires. When Cindric pitted, Martin Truex Jr. inherited the lead, having started the race with rain tires already on his car.

Truex gave up the lead to pit during a lap-eight caution for a stalled Daniel Suarez. Michael McDowell stayed out to lead the race, but lost that lead to Logano on lap 11.

Logano remained up front to win the opening stage on lap 15.

As drivers reported visibility issues, two multi-car crashes marred the early laps of stage two. Kevin Harvick, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney wrecked on lap 19, just after the restart from the first-stage caution.

“It’s the most unsafe thing I’ve ever done in a race car by a lot,” Harvick said. ”You can’t see anything down the straightaways. These cars were not built to run in the rain, and when you can’t see, my spotter said, ‘Check up, check up,’ because he thought he saw two cars wrecking. I let off and the guy behind me hit me wide-open, because he never saw me. It’s unbelievable that we’re out there doing what we’re doing, because we’re in race cars that aren’t made to do this, and if you can’t see going down the straightaway, it’s absolutely not safe, not even close.”

The race was red-flagged for another crash on the lap-25 restart from the Harvick crash when Truex’s car got airborne and Cole Custer’s car caught fire.

When the race resumed, NASCAR went to single-file restarts. Preece was up front for the first restart on lap 29, but before the lap was completed, Kyle Busch was the new race leader. Busch remained up front to claim the stage-two win on lap 32.

Chase Briscoe finished sixth, McDowell was seventh, Alex Bowman eighth, and Reddick finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).