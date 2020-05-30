NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott wins at Charlotte

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After the Alsco Uniforms 500K at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway was rain-delayed from Wednesday night to Thursday night, Chase Elliott claimed his first win of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. But with the win, he became the first driver to win on both the CMS oval and road course, adding to his Roval win from last year.

Denny Hamlin finished second, Ryan Blaney was third and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.

Elliott took his race-winning lead on lap 181 of the 208-lap race when he passed Kevin Harvick. Harvick lost additional positions after losing the lead and by the end of the race, he was 10th after leading a race-high 63 laps.

“We battled hard and finally got our car good enough, there, at the end,” Elliott said. ”I’m not sure that we had it exactly perfect, but the guys did a great job making good adjustments and good pit stops, there, to put us in a position, and I think the race going long played into our favor as compared to what Kevin had to work with. Just had some good fortune and things went our way. Just appreciate all our partners for sticking with us. Finally good to get a Kelley Blue Book win. That’s our first win together, so, hopefully, many more.

Joey Logano and Alex Bowman were stage winners, with Logano winning the first 55-lap stage and Bowman the 60-lap second stage. Logano wound up sixth at the checkered flag after leading 42 laps. Bowman, after 51 laps led, was 31st after getting into the wall and making an unscheduled pit stop with 72 laps remaining.

William Byron, after starting on the pole, led early in the race but made an extra pit stop during a lap-20 competition caution after contact with Corey LaJoie during his initial stop. Logano took the lead under the caution by staying out.

Harvick took the lead by passing Logano on lap 66, but he gave up that lead to pit during a lap-73 caution. Bowman, meanwhile, was among the 14 cars that stayed out, and as a result, he inherited the lead that led to his stage win.

Harvick retook the lead from Bowman on lap 126 and continued to run up front until Elliott claimed the top spot.

“It just falls off after lap 30,” Harvick said. “We knew that’s what we had with our Busch Light Ford, and it went straight 60-some laps. They did a really good job turning the car around. It was the total opposite of what we raced last Sunday, so it was a good test session for us. We just didn’t need a long run.”

Other top-10 finishers included Brad Keselowski in seventh, Austin Dillon in eighth and Martin Truex Jr. in ninth.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).